Dolph Ziggler says he asked for release from WWE

Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of subjects, including the surprise release from WWE last September.

While it was a surprise to many, it wasn’t to him, and Ziggler, now going by his real name of Nic Nemeth, said that he exchanged e-mails with “the boss” for several months to let him go.

“It wasn’t out of the blue. I had sent e-mails to the boss over the last few months saying, ‘I have to move on to somewhere else, can you let me do this?’ Eventually, without the exact back and forth, that’s how it worked out,” the former World Heavyweight champion said. “It wasn’t weird because it was six, eight, 10 months in place going…’Here it comes.’ Now, I have 90 days sitting around, which broke my heart, but I just got extra workout!”

Ziggler noted that he wasn’t given the chance to steal the show in six-minute matches and was given 90-second matches with no entrance on TV. He said that he knew he was being paid too much to stay at home so at some point he was going to get out of there regardless.

