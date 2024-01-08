Cody on agreeing to be fan’s best man at wedding: “I should not have seen that sign!”

Speaking to WWE cameras after the weekend non-televised live event where he agreed to be a fan’s best man at his wedding, Cody Rhodes said that he “should not have seen that sign.”

The fan said that they’re getting married on Saturday, March 24, but obviously that is when they have live events and it’s close to WrestleMania so Cody asked if there is a chance that he could change it to a weekday.

A quick negotiation later, and the fan had a new best man for his wedding.

“Now here’s the funny thing. I don’t even know his name. He’s gonna send me a DM on instagram he told me,” Cody said. “Man of my word. I’m gonna end up at that guy’s wedding so congratulations to future…guy I’m the best man to!”

You just never know what’s going to happen at WWE house shows!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

