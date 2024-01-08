CM Punk Set For The Jackie Redmond Show On Thursday

“The Best in the World” loves hockey.

This Thursday, he’ll have a chance to talk about what he loves.

Following his intense in-ring segment with Drew McIntyre in the opening segment of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw in Portland, OR., CM Punk was announced as the special guest for the official show of a member of the WWE broadcast team.

Michael Cole announced that CM Punk will appear as the special guest on The Jackie Redmond Show on the official NHL YouTube channel this coming Thursday.

