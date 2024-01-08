Booker T wants WWE to sign a free agent, Julia Hart on her 2024 goals

– While speaking on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T suggested that WWE should sign former MLW star Alex Hammerstone. Hammerstone’s MLW contract expired on January 1st and he is currently competing as a free agent.

Booker said “Hammerstone, that dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he covers all those bases, he checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I would love to see that guy get a shot.”

– During a recent interview with “Busted Open Radio,” TBS Champion, Julia Hart discussed some of the specific goals she’d like to achieve in 2024, one of which includes a potential match at a historic UK venue — Wembley Stadium.

“I would say, I really want to wrestle at Wembley Stadium. I think last year, I really wanted to be on the poster. That was like one of my goals, and to be on a pay-per-view, and I’ve done those. This year I’m like, ‘I might as well just think big because it’s possible.”

Outside of her aforementioned Wembley Stadium aspirations, Hart is also eager to continue her reign as TBS Champion.

“Maybe Wembley would be a really good goal for me, but I also don’t like to get too overwhelmed. I like to take things at a time and if I don’t reach those goals, then I don’t get upset. So just focusing on being on a really good champion for the women and putting on the best matches I can put on, and hopefully Wembley.”

