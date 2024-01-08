1/5/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the January 5th edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 406,000 viewers, a 25% increase from the December 29th episode that drew 326,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 27% from the previous Friday’s 0.11. This was the first AEW Rampage of 2024.

Rampage featured Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH Pure Championship against Komander, as well as a major multi-tag match pitting the Hardys & Mark Briscoe against Kip Sabian & The Butcher and The Blade.

