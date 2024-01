WWE Supershow / Spokane, Wa / Sat Jan 6, 2024

LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)

Brutus Creed defeats JD McDonagh

MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can take OMOS off of his feet. Akira Tozawa answers the challenge. OMOS defeats Tozawa

Becky Lynch /Bianca Belair / Shotzi defeat Damage CTRL: Asuka / Kairi Sane / WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky

Street Fight: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile

Randy Orton defeats Dominick Mysterio

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @SonnyDoney97 and @AONCruzy in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

