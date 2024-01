NXT Live / Sebring, Fl / Sat Jan 6, 2024

Lash Legend wins a 15-woman Battle Royal

Brooks Jensen defeats Trey Bearhill

Fallon Henley defeats Stevie Turner

Malik Blade / Edris Enofe / Tyriek Igwe win a 6-man tag team match

Joe Coffey defeats an enhancement talent

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Wolfgang and Mark Coffey

Carmelo Hayes defeats Luca Crusifino

Oro Mensah defeats Tavion Heights

Gigi Dolin / Roxanne Perez / Kelani Jordan defeat Cora Jade / Kiana James / Izzy Dame

Main Event: Trick Williams defeats Bron Breakker

Thanks to @Donny999979 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

