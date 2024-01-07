Notes on Magnum TA, Giulia, and Tyler Bate

– Tyler Bate is officially on the Smackdown roster.

– A wrestling legend was backstage at last night’s AEW Collision in Magnum TA. PWInsider reports that the former NWA US Champion was visiting last night at the show in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Giulia’s contract with STARDOM expires in March. As of right now she’s not leaving in March but those in WWE are of the belief, as are others, that she will be in WWE before the end of 2024, reports The Wrestling Observer.

