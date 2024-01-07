Notes on Dani Luna and EC3

Inviting all Professional Wrestlers! CCW and @TheRealEC3 are holding a special seminar and @NWA talent assessment on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in Pompano Beach, FL. Special guests will be in attendance. Registration is now open. Sign up today! 🔗 https://t.co/y3Yvzo6mVL pic.twitter.com/65bTre1RLV — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) January 4, 2024

—-

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Dani Luna is the sixth official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first four entrants in the bout were Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Hard to Kill? DANI DOESN'T DIE ULTIMATE X LETS GO https://t.co/yuPMo8VDIA — Dani Luna (@DaniLuna_pro) January 6, 2024

