Notes on Dani Luna and EC3

Jan 7, 2024 - by James Walsh

—-

On Saturday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Dani Luna is the sixth official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first four entrants in the bout were Alisha Edwards, Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stormie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal