Match confirmed for AEW Dynamite Homecoming

Jan 7, 2024 - by James Walsh

A new singles matchup has been made for AEW Dynamite Homecoming.

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli called out Adam “Hangman” Page on this evening’s Collision, and told him to meet him in the ring at Dynamite this Wednesday. Excalibur later confirmed the matchup would indeed take place at the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

