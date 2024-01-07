Match confirmed for AEW Dynamite Homecoming

A new singles matchup has been made for AEW Dynamite Homecoming.

The Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli called out Adam “Hangman” Page on this evening’s Collision, and told him to meet him in the ring at Dynamite this Wednesday. Excalibur later confirmed the matchup would indeed take place at the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Former #ROH World Champion & member of the Blackpool Combat Club Claudio Castagnoli is in action NOW on #AEWCollision. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/2aHZE1UqZb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

