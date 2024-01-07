Jericho and Guevara to get AEW Tag Team title shot at Battle of the Belts

Chris Jericho has not appeared on AEW television ever since the sexual misconduct allegations against him resurfaced just days before the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Jericho was booed throughout his match on the PPV and while he was backstage at Dynamite this week, he did not appear. Jericho did not appear at Collision either but his name was brought up and there were several boos again.

One date he will definitely show up is next Saturday on January 13 when Jericho teams up with Sammy Guevara to take on the current AEW Tag Team champions Big Bill and Ricky Starks on the live Battle of the Belts IX broadcast on TNT. The match, announced yesterday, will be a street fight.

AEW have not addressed the Jericho situation yet and quizzed multiple times during the post-Worlds End press conference, AEW President Tony Khan danced around the question and failed to answer.

The #AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill lay out a HUGE challenge for Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCazXL | @SammyGuevara | @IamJericho pic.twitter.com/t6MYuje65t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024

