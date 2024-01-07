Cody Rhodes accepts to be best man for WWE fan at live non-televised event

Wrestlers get asked all kind of questions from fans but Cody Rhodes probably didn’t think he was going to get hit with this one at the non-televised live event in Spokane, Washington last night.

After finishing his match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody noted a sign in the crowd which said, “Cody be my best man.” Cody asked the fans what should he answer and of course, everyone answered yes.

But before committing, Cody had a few important questions to ask. He asked the fan, who was there with his fiancee, if he was a convicted felon. The answer was no.

“He’s not a felon!” Cody announced, to a massive cheer from the crowd.

He then asked how long they have been together, and the answer was two years, which was very acceptable from Cody’s point of view.

“Ok, you know what? You sir, who I don’t know your name and you all have been together for two years and you’re not convicted of a felony…I will indeed be your best man,” Cody said as the crowd cheered and the soon-to-be husband and wife celebrated in the crowd.

There’s one story that Cody is helping finishing at least!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

