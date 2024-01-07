Charlotte Flair posts update videos, Trinity Fatu leaving Impact update, and more

– Fightful Select reported today that Alex Coughlin’s contact with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire on 1/31/24.

This after it was revealed earlier this week that Bullet Club “War Dogs” member Clark Conners’ contract was also up very shortly with NJPW.

– Trinity Fatu is expected to finish up with TNA Wrestling at their Orlando TV tapings, set to take place on Friday January 19th, and Saturday, January 20th, reports PWInsider. She is expect to return to WWE sometime this year.

– Charlotte Flair is working her way back..

Day 1: moving my knee for the first time 🏔️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6a7Znhzp4g — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2024

Day 2: baby steps 🏔️🦋💎👸🏼💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/o9x3HlPH5p — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

