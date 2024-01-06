Tony Khan comments on the long term home of AEW television

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Scott Johnson, the host of the “Going Ringside” podcast & comments on the WWE-Warner Bros. Discovery rumors & where things stand with AEW TV talks:

Tony Khan : “I think by the end of 2024, we’re going to know the long term home for AEW going forward. And we’re looking at now it’s been over four years going on five years since we launched on TNT and then TBS, and we do now five hours of TV every Wednesday on TBS, and every Friday and Saturday on TNT. And it’s a great question, because I think it affects the entire pro wrestling ecosystem. And it’s something we’re going to be following very closely. And I can’t really say anything, except that Warner Brothers Discovery have been great partners, and will continue to be great partners through 2024. And very excited to have another great year there. And it’s certainly going to be a very exciting contract year for AEW and all of the exciting possibilities. And there’s a lot to look forward to in this year. It’s a big year 2024 for so many reasons.”

Khan was asked about the possibility of WWE ending up signing with Warner Bros. Discover:

“Scott, it’s part of sports. I mean, I think everybody discusses contracts and free agency and things of that nature. You know, I think everybody’s aware that everybody’s going to be talking to everybody in media this coming year. So there’ll be certainly a lot of opportunities. And I think, you know, we’ve had a great history with Warner Brothers Discovery [and] continued to produce great ratings. So I think we’ll be in a very good position next year.”

