The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering return on Smackdown

The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering made their return to WWE television last night on Smackdown, attacking Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Lashley and The Profits were in the ring doing a promo when they were interrupted by Karrion Kross on a blacked out stage. Then out came Scarlett and then she was followed by Ellering at the top of the stage.

Akam and Rezar then attacked the trio from behind, delivering their Super Collider finisher before Kross took out Lashley.

AOP have not been seen on WWE television since 2020, with their last match coming on an episode of Raw in September of that year. They are former NXT Tag Team champions.

