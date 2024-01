The full card for NJPW STRONG Battle In The Valley has been announced:

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

– Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley in a No DQ Match

– AEW Triple Crown: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

– Matt Riddle & X vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito

– STRONG Women’s: Giulia (c) vs. Trish Adora

– STRONG Tag: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo (c) vs. Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin

– TJP vs. David Finlay

– No. 1 Contender for STRONG Women’s: Viva Van vs. Stephanie Vaquer

– Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

– Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.

– Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy

