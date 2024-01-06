Former NWA Women’s champion Kamille offered WWE deal

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Kamille, the former NWA Women’s champion, has been offered a WWE deal to join NXT.

The 31-year-old will be free from her NWA contract this month and those in WWE expect her to jump onboard.

Kamille spent 812 days as NWA Women’s champion, beating Serena Deeb in Atlanta on June 6, 2021, and losing the title to Kenzie Paige on August 27, 2023 at the NWA 75th Anniversary show.

The North Carolina native has been working for the NWA since 2018. She made an appearance for AEW back in 2021 as well but did not wrestle.

