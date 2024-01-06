Big ticket sales for Smackdown, Raw, and NXT during WrestleMania 40 weekend

Removing the stage for the Smackdown, Raw, and NXT Stand & Deliver shows during WrestleMania weekend has paid off big time for WWE.

Latest figures show that the Smackdown on the eve of WrestleMania Saturday and Raw after WrestleMania are both hovering around the 16,600 tickets sold, making these two shows two of the most-attended WWE live televised events in an arena for the past couple of years.

NXT Stand & Deliver is at half that attendance, with over 8,000 tickets sold so far for the show. This will be the biggest attendance for NXT since WarGames 2019 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont where over 10,000 fans showed up.

Limited tickets for Raw and Smackdown and NXT Stand & Deliver are available at Ticketmaster.com. All three shows will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

