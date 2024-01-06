AEW Collision preview

Collision is back on TNT tonight after it did not air last week due to the Worlds End pay-per-view in the same time slot. Three matches have been confirmed for tonight so far with Eddie Kingston defending the AEW Continental Crown title against Trent Beretta headlining the show. AEW is now referring to the Triple Crown title as the Continental Crown moving forward.

Also on the card are FTR vs Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black, and Sting and Darby Allin team up to take on JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Plus, Adam Copeland will be responding to Christian Cage and the Nature Boy Ric Flair is being used in marketing material since tonight’s show is from Charlotte so it’s highly likely we are going to get an appearance from Flair as well.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

