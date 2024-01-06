A look at the 2023 Monday Night Raw television ratings

Monday Night Raw’s television ratings for the year 2023 were a tale of two stories: a very good one without the NFL and a very bad one against the NFL.

On average, Raw had 1,694,173 viewers in 2023, that is down from the 1,735,077 average from 2022. But the audience skewed younger, reversing a trend from the past couple of years, with the average demo of 0.52 in the 18-49 ratings, up from the 0.46 average of 2022.

To give a comparison of how the NFL and the multiple matches had effect against Raw every Monday starting from September, Raw averaged 1,823,000 without the NFL and a 0.55 rating in 18-49. The Raw episodes which faced NFL as competition meanwhile had an average of 1,447,000 viewers and an 18-49 demo of 0.44. That is over 375,000 who weekly tuned out of Raw when NFL was on.

Raw went over 2 million viewers four times in 2023, down from the five times it did in the prior year. The show also failed to cross 1.5 million viewers on 10 different occasions, breaking some unwanted records along the way.

The most watched episode of Monday Night Raw was the January 23 episode which was the 30th Anniversary episode with several appearances from different WWE Hall of Famers. That show averaged 2,344,000 viewers and a 0.70 rating in 18-49. The Raw After Mania did slightly less in viewers, 2,260,000, but had a younger audience with 0.76 rating in 18-49. The post-Royal Rumble Raw was third in terms of viewership, with 2,114,000 and a 0.64 in 18-49.

The September 18 episode of Raw now holds the record of the least-watched live episode in the show’s 30-year history, with just 1,331,000 viewers tuning in and a 0.44 rating in 18-49. The September 11 Raw also had a bad number with 1,353,000 viewers and the lowest 18-49 number in history with just a 0.40. The Christmas Day episode of Raw, which was a Best Of episode, drew just 698,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in 18-49. This, of course, is the worst number the show has ever done.

