WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution Results 1/5/24

The blue brand kicks off the New Year of 2024 tonight with their New Year’s Revolution special.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution goes down this evening at 8/7c on FOX from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, plus AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight in a title eliminator main event, Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar in the finals of the U.S. title contender tournament, IYO SKY vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. Butch & TBA and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution results from Friday, January 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN: NEW YEAR’S REVOLUTION RESULTS (1/5/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution results.

