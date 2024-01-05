WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week

Next week’s WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be a good one.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, three big bouts were set for next week’s blue brand show.

On tap for the January 12, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX next week is Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a battle of women’s Superstars.

Also announced for the show is Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller, as well as the LWO duo of Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde squaring off against Angel & Humberto in tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

