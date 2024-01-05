Will Ospreay announces when he will finish up with NJPW

Will Ospreay has announced that his last New Japan match with be on February 11th at The New Beginning in Osaka, and it will be a 10-man STEEL CAGE match between United Empire and Bullet Club War Dogs.

Ospreay will take on Kazuchika Okada at NJPW “Battle in the Valley on 1/13 in San Jose, California.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Just made official at New Year Dash, the Battle in the Valley main event January 13- WILL OSPREAY vs KAZUCHIKA OKADAhttps://t.co/pvPDzWC0I4

LIVE ON @fitetv!#njbitv #njpw pic.twitter.com/bHV1NF3b5A — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

