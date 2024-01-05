Will Ospreay announces when he will finish up with NJPW

Jan 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay has announced that his last New Japan match with be on February 11th at The New Beginning in Osaka, and it will be a 10-man STEEL CAGE match between United Empire and Bullet Club War Dogs.

Ospreay will take on Kazuchika Okada at NJPW “Battle in the Valley on 1/13 in San Jose, California.

