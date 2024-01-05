The Rock’s appearance draws over 2 million viewers on Raw

The quarter hour segment which featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Monday Night Raw drew a whopping 2,150,000 viewers this past Monday, and that was not even an advertised appearance.

The previous quarter hour had 1,890,000 viewers and a 0.71 rating in 18-49. The Rock’s quarter pulled in a 0.79 rating, so an increase of 0.08 in the demo and over a quarter of a million viewers more.

Unfortunately, for the segment that followed, it crashed pretty hard and drew just 1,570,000 viewers and a 0.57 rating in 18-49, a drop of 580,000 viewers and 0.22 in 18-49.

Raw eventually recovered in the final quarter where Rollins vs McIntyre drew 1,811,000 viewers, up 256,000 viewers from the previous segment.

