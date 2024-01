NXT Live / Melbourne, Fl / Fri Jan 5, 2024

The complete results from the Melbourne, Florida Auditorium:

Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Blair Davenport defeats Karmen Petrovic

Myles Borne and Damon Kemp (with Drew Gulak) defeat Von Wagner and Beau Morris

Joe Gacy defeats Drew Gulak

Lola Vice (with Elektra Lopez) defeats Tatum Paxley

Trick Williams defeats Ridge Holland via DQ after Holland knocks out the referee

Nikkita Lyons defeats Jaida Parker

Brooks Jensen defeats Javier Bernal

Jacy Jayne / Thea Hail / Riley Osborne defeat Jakara Jackson / Lash Legend / Oro Mensah

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

Thanks to @carnesgreg58 / @WWKTikTok / @JeffReidUP in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email