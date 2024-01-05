Moxley and Danielson wrap up Japan stay for NJPW events

AEW’s Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson wrapped up a few days in Japan where they were part of the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 pay-per-view and the New Year Dash event.

Moxley was in a three-way match against David Finlay and Will Ospreay to determine the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight champion, a match which David Finlay won.

During the post-show press conference, Mox seemingly forgot which title he was wrestling for and then said that there’s so many of them now.

Danielson went against Kazuchika Okada in a rematch from their Forbidden Door classic and this time it was Okada who won the match. The series is now tied 1-1.

Both stars were also involved in the New Year Dash show from earlier today, teaming up with Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in an eight-man tag main event match against Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Kosei Fujita.

Following the New Year Dash show, Shingo Takagi challenged Jon Moxley to a one-on-one match at the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view for February 18 in San Jose, California. Moxley accepted the challenge and asked for a no disqualification match.

