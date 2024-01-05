Mercedes Mone’s theme pulled from Apple Music and Spotify

Mercedes Mone’s theme song has been pulled from both Apple Music and Spotify, suggesting a new one is on the way.

While Mone did not appear on Wednesday’s Dynamite as many have predicted, AEW music composer Mikey Rukus wrote on X that “this Wendy Richter theme is a monster,” indirectly hinting at something with Mone.

The Wendy Richter reference was made by Toni Storm during the Worlds End post-show press conference where she said there’s quite the free agent out there with money written all over, then she said, “Wendi Richter…I’m going to f*ck you up!”

Storm was obviously referring to Mercedes Mone and everyone in the room got what she was saying.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

