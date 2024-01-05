Mercedes Moné/AEW update, 2023 AEW PPV buy numbers
– Andrew Zarian via Mat Men pod says Mercedes Moné debuting next week in Jacksonville is realistic:
“It’s way more realistic that she debuts next week on the show if she was debuting with [AEW]. But I think it’s imminent. I think it’s any week now she will show up.
If somebody asked me If I were to give a percentage, I would say 90%. Anything could happen but I believe it’s done.”
– AEW PPV Buyrate In 2023:
Revolution: 130,000
Double or Nothing: 140,000
Forbidden Door: 140,000
All In: 192,000
All Out: 100,000
WrestleDream: 110,000
Full Gear: 130,000
Worlds End: 134,000
Total = 1.076 Million PPV Buys Estimated.