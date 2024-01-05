Four matches announced for the 2024 Jericho Cruise

Four Matches have been announced for The 2024 Jericho Cruise:

– Speedball Mike Bailey vs Michael Oku

– Pentagon, Komander, & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs Top Flight & Action Andretti

– Aussie Open & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, & Speedball Mike Bailey

– Matt Cardona vs the winner of Oku vs Bailey for the Oceanic Title

NEW #jerichocruise MATCHUPS JUST DROPPED. 😵 Limited cabins released at https://t.co/L2oKsSqm9V. Secure your spot while you still have time! pic.twitter.com/7DU6XBJPiH — Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) January 4, 2024

