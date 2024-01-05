Four matches announced for the 2024 Jericho Cruise
Four Matches have been announced for The 2024 Jericho Cruise:
– Speedball Mike Bailey vs Michael Oku
– Pentagon, Komander, & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs Top Flight & Action Andretti
– Aussie Open & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, & Speedball Mike Bailey
– Matt Cardona vs the winner of Oku vs Bailey for the Oceanic Title
