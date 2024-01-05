Four matches announced for the 2024 Jericho Cruise

Jan 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Four Matches have been announced for The 2024 Jericho Cruise:

– Speedball Mike Bailey vs Michael Oku

– Pentagon, Komander, & El Hijo Del Vikingo vs Top Flight & Action Andretti

– Aussie Open & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, & Speedball Mike Bailey

– Matt Cardona vs the winner of Oku vs Bailey for the Oceanic Title

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Samantha Smart

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal