Bianca Belair Announced For This Year’s Royal Rumble Match

“The EST of WWE” has been announced for this year’s 30-person Women’s Royal Rumble match.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Bianca Belair appeared backstage and confronted Damage CTRL as they were celebrating IYO SKY’s impressive victory over Michin to retain her WWE Women’s Championship earlier in the show.

After having words with members of the group, Belair officially declared herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

Make sure to join us here later this month for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.

