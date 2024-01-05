A pair of AEW contracts set to expire, Dreamer comments on The Rock’s WWE return

– It is being reported that announcer Tony Schiavone’s AEW contact expires in April. Lance Archer’s current AEW contract expires at end of June.

– As seen during the “Day 1” 2024 edition of WWE RAW, The Rock made an appearance and teased a match against the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. During Busted Open Radio, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer said the following about Rock’s segment with Jinder Mahal…

“WWE did it amazingly. The setup was perfect. Friggin’ great. The boos, [Jinder’s] promo, and then you can just listen to it, the pop, and how it just resonated for so long for just [The Rock] standing there.”

“I loved the physicality. Then drops the line, ‘Maybe I’ll sit at the head of the table.’… It’s explosive. They did it perfect. I can’t even call it a home run, it was a grand slam.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

