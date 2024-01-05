1/5/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Newark, New Jersey.

—

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Mark Briscoe and The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

Briscoe and Sabin start the match, and Briscoe drops him with a side-headlock take down. Sabian counters with a wrist-lock and drops Briscoe with a shoulder tackle. Briscoe comes back with an elbow strike and a flying forearm. Matt tags in, and then Jeff tags in right after, and they double-team Sabian and drop him with a double suplex. Briscoe connects with another shot, and then Jeff gets a two count. Blade tags in and applies a side-headlock to Jeff. Jeff punches his way free and takes Blade down. Jeff tags in Matt, but Butcher tags in as well. Matt delivers a few right hands and slams Butcher’s head into the turnbuckles repeatedly. Matt connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Butcher gets free and drops him with a lariat. Blade tags in and delivers body shots to Matt in the corner.

Sabian tags in and drops a few knees to Matt. Sabian goes for a double stomp, but Matt dodges it and delivers a body shot. Matt drops Sabian with a neck-breaker and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe delivers shots to Butcher and Blade after Blade tags in. Briscoe sends Butcher to the floor, and then knocks Sabian there as well. Briscoe drops Blade with a dropkick, and then delivers one to Sabian as well. Butcher trips Briscoe on the apron and slams him into the apron. Sabian takes Briscoe down with a seated moonsault as Blade and Butcher go after the Hardys as well. Blade gets Briscoe back into the ring and tags in Sabian. Sabian kicks Briscoe in the midsection and sends him to the corner. Blade tags back in and delivers a chop, and then Sabian tags in again and connects with a cannonball senton. Butcher tags in, slams Briscoe down, and gets a two count. Butcher stomps Briscoe down in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Briscoe and Blade exchange shots. Briscoe drops Sabian with a neck-breaker Jeff and Sabian tag in, and Jeff drops him with a few shots. Jeff delivers a Manhattan Drop and follows with a leg drop and a dropkick. Jeff delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Jeff kicks Sabian in the face and connects with a splash for a two count. Matt tags in and clotheslines Sabian in the corner. Matt sends Butcher into Sabian and Jeff connects with a corner splash. Matt drops Sabian with a jaw-breaker and the Side Effect for a two count. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Butcher and Blade cut him off. Briscoe makes the save for Matt and causes Sabian to dropkick Butcher and Blade. Matt drops Sabian with the Twist of Fate, Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb, and Briscoe hits the Froggy Bow for the pin fall.

Winners: Mark Briscoe and The Hardys

—

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Guevara says he feels great and they just picked up a big pay-per-view win. Guevara says he will face Ricky Starks on Dynamite next Wednesday, but they have already been up and down the road together. Guevara says he respects Starks, but he is not better than the best ever. Jericho says if Big Bill tries to get involved, he will stop him. Jericho says he will knock Bill down inch by inch and knock his teeth down his throat.

—

Renee interviews Anna Jay. Jay says she feels a little stagnant and numb, but 2024 is the year for a change. She says she is going to do it on her own tonight, and Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard agree. Harley Cameron walks up and says she thinks she can help all of them, whispers in Parker’s ear, and walks away. Jay leaves, Menard asks Parker what that was about. Parker says it’s not what Menard is thinking, and Hager says he doesn’t like when people whisper.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Kennedi Hardcastle and Notorious Mimi

Statlander and Mimi start the match. Statlander delivers a scoop slam and tags in Nightingale, who also delivers a scoop slam. Statlander tags back in and delivers another scoop slam, and then Nightingale does the same again. Statlander tags back in and delivers another scoop slam, and then Nightingale tags in and connects with a running senton. Nightingale delivers a corner clothesline, but Mimi counters and tags in Hardcastle. Hardcastle delivers a few shots to Nightingale and delivers a back elbow. Mimi tags back in and kicks Nightingale in the face. Nightingale comes back and suplexes both of them down, and then Statlander tags in and drops them with clotheslines. Statlander delivers forearm shots in the corner and drops Hardcastle with a power slam. Statlander slams Mimi onto Hardcastle and Nightingale tags in. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster to Hardcastle and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Stokely Hathaway tries to celebrate with Statlander, but Nightingale shoves him away and she and Statlander leave together.

—

Renee interviews The Hardys. Jeff says it’s about time that they return to Dynamite after winning on Rampage recently. Private Party walk in and congratulates them on the win, and then Matt says he is proud of them, but there is no more Hardy Party. Matt says it’s time for them to go their separate ways and The Hardys give them some t-shirts. Matt says he knows they were Private Party’s childhood, but they are about to be their adulthood as well.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida

They lock up and Shida backs Jay into the ropes. Shida pats Jay’s shoulders as they break, but Jay grabs her and sends her off the ropes. Jay goes for a sleeper hold, but Shida shoves her away and delivers an elbow strike. Shida delivers a back-breaker and clubs Jay across the back on the apron. Shida delivers a running knee lift and sets up a chair. Shida launches off the chair, but Jay dodges her and slams her into the barricade. Jay slams Shida into the barricade again and wraps her around the ring post. Jay gets Shida back into the ring and delivers a strike. Jay kicks Shida in the face and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida fights back and beats Jay down with right hands. Shida delivers a knee strike and follows with a brain buster. Shida goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Shida charges at Jay in the corner, but Jay dodges and slams her down. Jay goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Jay delivers a few elbow strikes, but Shida drops her with a clothesline. Shida delivers a falcon arrow and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out and locks in the Queen Slayer. Shida gets free and delivers a knee strike. Shida follows with a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Shida connects with a meteora and follows with the Katana for the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

—

Sonjay Dutt leads a team meeting backstage. He says he got Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett a big tag team match that should get them back on the same page. Lethal asks how that will get them back on the same page. Karen says they should have a team name, and Jeff says it should have “Loser” in the name because that’s all Lethal does. Jeff runs down his list of wins, and Lethal says Jeff wouldn’t have won any of those without his help. Lethal and Jeff argue and get in each other’s face, but Lethal and Karen pull them apart and say they will try again next week.

—

Footage of the matches between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage from Worlds End airs, voiced over by Cage’s promo from Dynamite.

—

Match #4 – ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes)

They observe the Code of Honor, and then Yuta applies a wrist-lock. Komander counters into one of his own, but Yuta counters back and takes him down. Yuta applies a double wrist-lock, but Komander uses his first rope break. Komander delivers a knee to the midsection and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Yuta grabs the rope to use his first rope break. Komander sends Yuta to the outside with a hurricanrana and comes over the top, but Yuta drops him with a right hand. Yuta delivers a shoulder-breaker on the floor and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta has a a submission applied, but Komander, who used his second rope break during the commercial, sends him into the turnbuckles. Yuta comes back and gets a quick two count, but Komander delivers a series of quick kicks and strikes. Komander delivers a dropkick and drops Yuta with a DDT. Komander goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Komander goes up top and goes for a Phoenix Splash, but Yuta dodges and slams Komander down for a two count. Yuta applies the double wrist-lock again, but Komander uses his final rope break. Komander comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then follows with a hurricanrana for another two count. Komander delivers a back heel kick and follows with a hurricanrana. Yuta holds onto the ropes and drops Komander with a German suplex for a two count. Yuta goes for a seatbelt pinning combination, but Komander rolls through and gets a two count of his own.

Yuta counters back and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows. Yuta applies the double wrist-lock again, and Komander grabs the ropes. He is out of rope breaks, so Yuta doesn’t have to break the hold and Komander taps out.

Winner and still ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Trent Beretta

-Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black vs. FTR

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Workhorsemen

-We will hear from Adam Copeland

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Homecoming:

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

-Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

-We will hear from Samoa Joe

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

