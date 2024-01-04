WWE and UFC partnership teams have been combined into one

Jan 4, 2024

TKO announced in a new press release today that WWE and UFC partnership teams have been combined into one.

The new team is led by TKO EVPs Grant Norris-Jones and Lou Koskovolis.

Among the opportunities envisioned by the merger is the ability to sell UFC and WWE sponsorships and other business partnerships together.

