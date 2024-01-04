Vince McMahon documentary now on YouTube, Giulia’s Donna del Mondo stable disbanding

Jan 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– VICE released a documentary about Vince McMahon and the allegations made towards him. The documentary is now available on YouTube.
It previously aired on the VICE network.

– During STARDOM Ittenyon Stardom Gate 2024 on January 4, Giulia announced that Donna del Mondo stable would be disbanding.

Thekla, Mai Sakurai and Maika joined Giulia in the ring, thanking her.

Giulia thanked fans for supporting the group, named every member who had been part of the faction, and closed by saying, “Arrivederci, see you later.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Stacy Keibler

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal