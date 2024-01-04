Vince McMahon documentary now on YouTube, Giulia’s Donna del Mondo stable disbanding

– VICE released a documentary about Vince McMahon and the allegations made towards him. The documentary is now available on YouTube.

It previously aired on the VICE network.

– During STARDOM Ittenyon Stardom Gate 2024 on January 4, Giulia announced that Donna del Mondo stable would be disbanding.

Thekla, Mai Sakurai and Maika joined Giulia in the ring, thanking her.

Giulia thanked fans for supporting the group, named every member who had been part of the faction, and closed by saying, “Arrivederci, see you later.”

Giulia did the Donna del Modno ending phrase one last time and mentioned every single member including the ones who left Such an emotional moment♥️#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/WQGsDhCpDQ — P.eps. #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) January 4, 2024

