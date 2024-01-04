Video: Nic Nemeth (Ziggler) jumps David Finlay during the press conference
Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) attacks David Finlay backstage at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 18:
“If I ever get a chance, and I don’t know that I will… I will lay everything on the line just to show the world that this [IWGP Global]championship should be pinnacle of success.”
Nic Nemeth jumped David Finlay during the press conference and then cut ONE HELL OF A PROMO holding the new IWGP Global Heavyweight title!
Woah. Color me intrigued for this post-WWE run for the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.pic.twitter.com/EQ2eqGshaH
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 4, 2024
Acknowledging he doesn’t even go here, Nic Nemeth says he has pride for the IWGP Global Title…while he understands using “questionable” tactics to win, what Finley did was disgraceful. If given the opportunity to wrestle for it and win it, he will make it the pinnacle #njwk18 pic.twitter.com/uJ1ojAceWE
— Issa – PWI 📸 Contributor (@IssitaMarie) January 4, 2024