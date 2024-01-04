Video: Nic Nemeth (Ziggler) jumps David Finlay during the press conference

Jan 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @IssitaMarie

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) attacks David Finlay backstage at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 18:

“If I ever get a chance, and I don’t know that I will… I will lay everything on the line just to show the world that this [IWGP Global]championship should be pinnacle of success.”

