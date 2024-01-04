Video: Nic Nemeth (Ziggler) jumps David Finlay during the press conference

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) attacks David Finlay backstage at New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 18:

“If I ever get a chance, and I don’t know that I will… I will lay everything on the line just to show the world that this [IWGP Global]championship should be pinnacle of success.”

Nic Nemeth jumped David Finlay during the press conference and then cut ONE HELL OF A PROMO holding the new IWGP Global Heavyweight title!

Woah. Color me intrigued for this post-WWE run for the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.

