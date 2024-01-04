Updates on Andrade el Idolo/Charlotte Flair and Deonna Purrazzo/Steve Maclin

– PWnsider reports that Charlotte Flair and Andrade el Idolo were spotted in Birmingham, Alabama (where a lot of talent go for surgery) last night. Flair is slated to get surgery this week on her knee.

– Via Colin Vassallo: Former Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo is All Elite and made her presence felt last night on Dynamite, interrupting Mariah May following her AEW in-ring debut.

Purrazzo, who is a native of New Jersey, received a nice pop from the hometown crowd as her name flashed on the big screen. The former champ told May to tell Toni Storm that she is looking for her and May replied that she’s not a messenger and slapped her. Purrazzo returned the favor and flattened May.

The Virtuosa last wrestled for Impact Wrestling in December at the Final Resolution show and was expected to be joining AEW. She already had one Dynamite appearance under her belt where she wrestled Mercedes Martinez in May 2022.

Reacting to her arrival, Purrazzo wrote, “Home is where my heart is. My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I haven’t stopped crying. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever.”

Her husband, Impact star Steve Maclin was in the stands when Purrazzo came out.

Home is where my heart is ❤️ My debut, my hometown, my husband, my parents. I haven’t stopped crying. I think I’ll live on cloud 9 forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xhss2oAWQU — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 4, 2024

