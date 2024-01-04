Punk on Rollins, date and location for TNA Sacrifice, Hulk Hogan note, more

— CM Punk on Seth Rollins (via WWE 2024 preview Special) …

“Seth is somebody who’s following in my footsteps, he’s a guy 10 years ago who would not have gotten opportunities if it wasn’t for me.”

– TNA has announced:

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling RETURNS to Windsor, Ontario, Canada for TNA #Sacrifice and #TNAiMPACT! Mark your calendars for Friday, March 8th, and Saturday, March 9th! Tickets go on sale January 13th at 10AM ET! Read more: https://t.co/JaSKp3OoYk pic.twitter.com/WXinbPy6NF — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2024

– According to Fightful, Clark Connors contract with New Japan has expired. It’s currently unclear on if the two sides have agreed to a new deal, though the two sides have been in active talks.

– The Hulkster tweeted…

Yo maniacs it’s 2024 and a new year of main event #karaoke, title belts, cash and egos are all on the line. Whatcha gonna do when Main Event Karaoke runs wild on you brother!! Starting January, 8th, 8pm pic.twitter.com/5TqOmhOT3n — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2024

