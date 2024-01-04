Poll results: Worst PPV of the year of 2023
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Worst PPV of the year
NWA Nuff Said (34%, 107 Votes)
Crown Jewel (25%, 79 Votes)
All Out (18%, 55 Votes)
Double or Nothing (9%, 29 Votes)
SummerSlam (5%, 17 Votes)
Fastlane (2%, 6 Votes)
Night Of Champions (2%, 5 Votes)
Payback (2%, 5 Votes)
Great American Bash (1%, 4 Votes)
Royal Rumble (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 311
Past winners:
2022 – Crown Jewel
2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash
2020 – Super ShowDown
2019 – Crown Jewel
2018 – Crown Jewel
2017 – Bound for Glory
2016 – Fastlane
2015 – Survivor Series
2014 – Bound for Glory