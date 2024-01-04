Poll results: Worst PPV of the year of 2023

2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Worst PPV of the year

NWA Nuff Said (34%, 107 Votes)

Crown Jewel (25%, 79 Votes)

All Out (18%, 55 Votes)

Double or Nothing (9%, 29 Votes)

SummerSlam (5%, 17 Votes)

Fastlane (2%, 6 Votes)

Night Of Champions (2%, 5 Votes)

Payback (2%, 5 Votes)

Great American Bash (1%, 4 Votes)

Royal Rumble (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 311

Past winners:

2022 – Crown Jewel

2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash

2020 – Super ShowDown

2019 – Crown Jewel

2018 – Crown Jewel

2017 – Bound for Glory

2016 – Fastlane

2015 – Survivor Series

2014 – Bound for Glory

