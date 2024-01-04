Moxley says the entire BCC plans to come to Japan in 2024

Jon Moxley on the post-WK press conference says the entire BCC plans to come to Japan in 2024, including Marina Shafir as their female associate.

“Friend of the Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir. It’s a goal of mine to get her out to Japan. She wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you got, because that’s one of the baddest bitches walking the planet. She will come here representing the BCC.

Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond. I want to come back with Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli. We want to get our Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself, and build himself and prove his mettle.”

