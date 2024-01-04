McKenzie Mitchell on possible Impact return, Kamille/WWE update, plus Mariah May and Rush notes

Jan 4, 2024

McKenzie Mitchell on possibly returning to TNA (via WrestleZone):

“It would be a homecoming if I did come back. A ton of my friends still work there, so that would be really fun. I just think we’ll have to figure out when and if it makes sense for me in the path I’m on in 2024.”

RUSH confirmed on his official X account today that he tore his hamstring in his second Continental Classic match and will be missing some in-ring time to recover.

– Via PWInsider: “WWE sources indicated this week that Kamille is 100% on their radar. There was talk about her for the WWE NXT brand last month.”

– AEW posted:

