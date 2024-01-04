Match set for first AEW Collision of 2024

A big match has been announced for the first AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, The Don Callis Family issued a challenge to Sting and Darby Allin for the second AEW Dynamite of the year next Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

While the main event between Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia was wrapping up on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone confirmed on the broadcast that Sting and Darby Allin have accepted the challenge, but noted it will take place on Saturday’s Collision in North Carolina instead of next week.

