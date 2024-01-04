Marq Quen returns after a year out and Private Party reunites

One half of Private Party, Marq Quen, returned from an injury last night on Dynamite which kept him out for over a year.

Quen suffered a shoulder injury in late November 2022 with his last match coming against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on an episode of Rampage which aired on November 30.

He returned and reunited with Isiah Kassidy and put the rest of the AEW tag team division on notice.

While Quen was out of action recovering, his tag team partner Kassidy teamed up with Matt and Jeff Hardy and has been referred to as Brother Zay.

