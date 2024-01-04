Inaugural IWGP Global Champion crowned, goes face to face with the former Dolph Ziggler

David Finlay is the inaugural IWGP Global Champion after defeating Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay. After the match, he got face to face with Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) and David Finlay throwing hands!! #njwk18pic.twitter.com/RJGnnMmuEH — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 4, 2024

Dolph Ziggler for the IWGP Global Champion. Anything is better than David Finlay! pic.twitter.com/nMOkg1RTI6 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 4, 2024

The former Dolph Ziggler in NJPW pic.twitter.com/wWA3F2aja2 — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

