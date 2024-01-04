Inaugural IWGP Global Champion crowned, goes face to face with the former Dolph Ziggler

Jan 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

David Finlay is the inaugural IWGP Global Champion after defeating Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay. After the match, he got face to face with Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler).

