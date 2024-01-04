First 2024 viewership for AEW Dynamite, Tama Tonga leaving NJPW

– After his title win, Tama Tonga revealed that this will be his last month with New Japan Pro Wrestling. His reason is that he wants to work closer to home as he misses his family and leaving them at home is not something he wants to keep doing.

He loves this part of his career, but he misses his family too much and finds it more difficult to keep leaving them. He loves Japan and loves New Japan and all the fans and workers. He says he grew up similar with his dad being gone a lot. Tama also says that he finally understands how his father felt as a wrestler with a family. Tama says he didn’t make his mind up on it until he got backstage after his match.

#andNEW

Tama Tonga left the Tokyo Dome holding NEVER Openweight gold for the fourth time after a stunning battle with Shingo Takagi!#njwk18 report: https://t.co/ALcbww9EPk Watch the replay!https://t.co/0GRCD169HZ#njpw pic.twitter.com/2mfQizt7H5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2024

– According to a Nielsen source, AEW Dynamite last night on TBS averaged 801,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.26

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

