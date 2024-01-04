Danielson and Copeland on their futures, Becky Lynch note

– Bryan Danielson tells Tokyo Sports he wants to wrestle at least 5-10 times a year after his retirement from full time competition.

– Adam Copeland tells The Sam Roberts Show that he’s looking at a two-year window in AEW and wants to “get as much done as possible” within that time frame.

– Becky Lynch was busted open legitimately during her WWE RAW match with Nia Jax, but was fine and in good spirits backstage afterwards, according to Fightful Select.

