Danielson and Copeland on their futures, Becky Lynch note

Jan 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielson tells Tokyo Sports he wants to wrestle at least 5-10 times a year after his retirement from full time competition.

Adam Copeland tells The Sam Roberts Show that he’s looking at a two-year window in AEW and wants to “get as much done as possible” within that time frame.

Becky Lynch was busted open legitimately during her WWE RAW match with Nia Jax, but was fine and in good spirits backstage afterwards, according to Fightful Select.

