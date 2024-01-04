Cody Rhodes sending The Wrestling Club middle school students all to WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has stepped up to send The Wrestling Club, a group of kids at the KIPP AMP middle school in Brooklyn, to WrestleMania 40, all expenses paid including hotel and tickets.

The club’s teacher, Victor Perry, started a fundraiser selling popcorn with the aim to raise enough money to send the wrestling-mad kids to their first WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare dropped in on X and replied to the teacher’s tweet, writing, “I could buy a bunch of popcorn or I could just tell ya’ – I’ve got your tickets and hotels. You’re going to WrestleMania 40!”

Perry responded afterward, writing, “You’re the absolute GREATEST. I can’t thank you enough my friend. Thank you so much. I can’t wait to tell TWC.”

TWC is very active on social media with Perry often uploading videos of his kids watching wrestling matches – old and current – as they learn the art of storytelling and their characters.

Several wrestlers from both WWE and AEW visited the club in the past, sending the kids into frenzy as they were surprise appearances.

