Britt Baker on having a reduced role in 2023

Britt Baker comments on having a reduced role in AEW during 2023…

“I think with our very passionate fans, they’re very vocal with what they want, what they don’t want, what they like, what they don’t like. We listen, I listen. If they are telling me they want [more] or less of something, okay, I hear you loud and clear.

A lot of them said, ‘We want less Britt Baker.’ So, if that’s what they want, that’s what they’ll get. Let me take a step back. Here are the rest of the women. Someone else take the ball and run with it, make the women’s division about you, and you be the face of the women’s division. When no one else can do that, I’ll be there to pick up the pieces and do it all over again.”

