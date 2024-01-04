Adam Copeland on his future retirement match

Adam Copeland tells Sam Roberts he doesn’t know if Christian will be his final match anymore, but he would like to have his retirement match at Maple Leaf Gardens:

“I don’t think it needs to be triumphant, I already had that. I don’t know if it’s Christian anymore. It’d be nice to give that final shot in the arm to that person, or the person who is already there, but it isn’t going to hurt. In a perfect world, to me, the place is really important. I would love to do it in Maple Leafs Gardens. That I would love to do.”

