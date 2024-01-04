Adam Cole reveals name of new faction: The Undisputed Kingdom

It’s Undisputed again for Adam Cole as the man who revealed himself to be behind The Devil mask unveiled the name of his new faction: Undisputed Kingdom.

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven opened last night’s Dynamite with Cole saying that their goal is to win all the gold. Bennett and Taven are already the ROH Tag Team champions, Strong is going after the AEW International title, and Wardlow will go for the AEW World title and when he returns, he expects Wardlow to forfeit the title to him.

Cole did explain why he turned on MJF as he said he knew MJF was going to turn on him eventually so he wanted to strike first.

The Undisputed Kingdom name comes from obviously The Undisputed Era in NXT and The Kingdom, the team of Bennett and Taven and the faction that Cole was also part of in ROH back in the day.

