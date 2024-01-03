WWE planning a Hulkmania celebration

WWE has plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Hulkamania later this month with various new merchandise items and collectibles for Hulk Hogan.

An appearance by Hogan is not out of the question but also not planned as of now. The recognized start of Hulkamania has generally been when he defeated the Iron Sheik for his 1st WWE Championship on 1/23/84.

